Pixel Power to feature Gallium at BVE 2013

At BVE 2013 in London, Feb. 26-28, Pixel Power will feature the latest version of its Gallium integrated scheduling, asset management and automation system.

Pixel Power continues to satisfy the need for channels to place graphics at the center of their playout requirements with the latest version of Gallium.

Gallium provides automated control of Pixel Power’s transmission devices for graphics or complete channel playout, including ChannelMaster. Gallium goes beyond what many expect from channel-in-a-box automation, providing enterprise-standard, scalable automated transmission.

With the ability to manage multiformat content delivery, Gallium maximizes sharing across multiple channels, reducing workload and resource requirements while enhancing delivery and consistency with a single operator.