Panasonic releases live uplink software upgrade for HPX600 P2HD camera

Panasonic has introduced its AG-SFU603G software upgrade key for its P2 cam AG-HPX600 to expand its functionality.

The system combines LiveU’s live video uplink technology with the latest Panasonic broadcast equipment.

The AG-SFU603G software upgrade key integrates LiveU’s LU40 portable lightweight uplink systems with the P2HD series of Panasonic’s new AG-HPX600 HD camera recorder. The expanded functionality can be activated via the software key after installation of the software upgrade; the upgrade is being released simultaneously on the AG-HPX600 camera.

LiveU’s LU40 unit and the AG-HPX600 are interconnected via the SDI and USB. Live camera video (HD/SD signals) can be transmitted through up to six connections via the LU40. This upgrade will allow the uplink start-and-stop to be controlled from the AG-HPX600 and the LU40 status to be displayed on the AG-HPX600 viewfinder, enabling camera operators to relay live video securely.