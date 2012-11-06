Oxygen DCT releases 7.67in OLED field monitor

Oxygen DCT has launched a new 7.67in OLED field production monitor for studio, outside broadcast, satellite news, engineering and field production.

Picture quality derived from the propriety CM (color management) technology engine gives outstanding rich colors, deep black detail and a colorimetry closely emulating legacy CRT monitors. A part of the company's Evolution Pro P3 production monitor series, this latest introduction has a largest OLED screen (7.67"), the highest resolution display with 1280x800 pixels and widest color gamut of 110 percent of the range.

The new monitor has been designed to fulfill a wide range of applications for sports broadcasting to studio based production and field shooting. It therefore incorporates the widest range of connectivity with two 3G/HD/SD-SDI and HDMI input for up to 1080p50 and 1080p60 signals and both composite, YUV analog inputs. There are also audio inputs and outputs, together with a headphone socket for on-screen audio metering.

The Evolution Pro P3 monitor features luminance exposure checking, video range check, peaking for focus assist, waveform and vector display in addition to histogram and multiple zoom functions with pixel-to-pixel native HD signal display for checking back focus. There are six recording and playback modes for Sony, Canon and Nikon DSLR cameras and a unique, integrated HDMI-to-SDI converter, allowing a DSLR to be viewed on larger picture monitors. The automatic luminance control adjust the brightness of the monitor's display according to the location's light levels, and a proximity sensor aids shot framing.

Additional practical facilities include a V-lock battery mount, a battery level indicator that warns when the battery is about to run out, and horizontal and vertical flip modes mean that this monitor can be mounted in the most acute positions.