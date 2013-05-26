Omega Broadcast invests in new FUJINON PL mount lenses

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division has announced that Omega Broadcast Group, a premiere video rental house in Austin, TX, has acquired five new FUJINON Cabrio PL Mount telephoto zoom lenses, including four 19-90mm (ZK4.7x19) and one 85-300mm (ZK3.5x85) for 35mm and digital cinematography.

Prior to the arrival of the new lenses, Omega Broadcast Group wanted to show the Cabrio 19-90mm lens at its booth at the Austin tradeshow South by Southwest (SXSW), March 8-17, 2013. This was made possible by a “loaner lens,” arranged by Dave Waddell, South Central regional sales manager for the Optical Devices division, and Omega Broadcast received very positive feedback and social media buzz about its SXSW exhibit.

Since the lenses arrived in April 2013, Omega Broadcast has seen strong demand for rentals by its discriminating video production customers. The lenses, which are available for sale or rent, may be paired with Omega Broadcast’s Sony PMW-F5 CineAlta 2K-capable or PMW-F55 CineAlta 4K digital cinema cameras.

The 19-90mm Cabrio Premier PL lens offers a T2.9 maximum aperture with nine iris blades, while the 85-300mm PL Mount telephoto zoom lens offers a focal length of 85-218mm at T2.9 and 300mm at T4.0, both with 200-degree focus rotation. Zoom lenses are suited to more production situations than primes. But the key thing is that, at each focal length, the performance of these Cabrio zoom lenses is very solid. This one zoom lens can replace prime lenses of varying focal lengths without quality compromises.

Both lenses feature an exclusive detachable servo drive unit, making them suitable for use as a standard PL cine lens or an ENG-style lens, and both may be controlled using cinema industry standard wireless controllers, as well as existing FUJINON wired and wireless units.