OET releases new version of TVStudy software

The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) April 26 released the latest version of its TVStudy software that fixes certain issues that in the extreme could cause the program to crash.

The OET TVStudy software will be used to perform interference analyses based on the methodology laid out in OET Bulletin No. 69 (OET-69). It is intended to help broadcasters, the FCC and other interested parties to address potential interference issues stemming from a repack of TV spectrum.

The update, Version 1.1.2, addresses an issue with calculation cell indexing that can cause some cells to not be correctly considered and may cause the program crash. The update only impacts the command-line program (C code). The program’s Java-based graphical user interface remains unchanged.

In announcing the update, OET said to facilitate updating, the 2013Jan_tvstudy_files, which included both the software and all of the required databases, have been replaced with separate files for 2013Apr_tvstudy (software only) and the databases (CDBS, terrain, census), which are unchanged from the initial release. As a result, only the TVStudy software needs to be downloaded and updated. Various CDBS, terrain and census databases do not need to be replaced.

In February, when OET released the last update, it sought comment on the software from the public, as well as information on any errors, unexpected behaviors or anomalous results produced by the software. The update reflects input from the public.

OET received a request for an easier way to install the software on Linux platforms. As a result, it’s created a separate software build, including executable file and source code, for Debian-based Linus systems.

All updated files are available on the FCC website.