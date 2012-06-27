Neelb.tv streams live Olympic torch coverage with Broadcast Pix Granite 5000

When the Olympic Torch was carried through the small town of Magherafelt in Northern Ireland on June 7, the North Eastern Education and Library Board (NEELB) covered the event with a two-hour live production that was anchored by a Broadcast Pix Granite 5000 Video Control Center.

Streamed live to www.neelb.tv, the program was also displayed on large public screens in the town center as well as in nearby Belfast and Derry.

A studio was constructed in a local church hall, equipped with three robotic cameras controlled through the Granite in neelb.tv's production truck. Coverage also featured two roving reporters stationed near three microwave links positioned along the route.

Granite's 2 M/Es were useful for setting up composite shots. Fluent workflow tools were used extensively during the production. The Fluent-View integrated display fed two 32in monitors in the truck; Fluent Clip Store was used for playback of prerecorded packages; and graphics were produced with the built-in Harris Inscriber CG.