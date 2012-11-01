Mouser Introduces RF Technology Website

Many readers know Mouser Electronics as a good source for electronic components. Last week the company provided new resources for RF engineers with the launch of its RF Wireless Technology website.



In its announcement of the site, Kevin Hess, Mouser’s vice president of technical marketing, explained: “With the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, overall market demand for the convenience and freedom of wireless systems is growing rapidly. Our goal is to better enable design engineers, allowing them to speed the integration of wireless technology. Our RF Technology site is extremely intuitive, providing useful information and component selection criteria right at their fingertips. It’s just one way Mouser is helping engineers design a world without cords.”



The site allows browsing by frequency bands below 1 GHz, 1 GHz to 5 GHz and above 5 GHz. There are also a number of articles provided by Mouser Electronics and manufacturers, including A Basic Understanding of RF.



The Technical Resources tab provides links to additional resources and video with information on broadband, cellular, general RF, GPS, ISM, M2M, microwave and satellite technologies. One example is this link from TI describing software defined radios.



Kudos to Mouser for providing all of this information in one easily navigable Website.



