Mosart Medialab to showcase Newscast Automation 3.0 at IBC2012
Mosart Medialab will highlight a variety of new features for Newscast Automation 3.0 at IBC2012 in Amsterdam, Sept. 7-11.
Among the latest enhancements are interfaces with Harris Nexio and Grass Valley K2 video servers; Calrec and Stagetec audio mixers; Casper, Xpression and Pixel Power graphics; and Brainstorm virtual studio and Camerobot systems.
Mosart open-systems compatibility also is being extended with new support for Octopus and Annova's OpenMedia in addition to ENPS, iNEWS, Dalet News and NorCom.
This year, Mosart launched a virtual audio fader panel that gives the director and production staff more control and a better overview of audio faders and levels.
Content repurposing/reuse and media asset management (MAM) integration are enhanced with the Mosart delivery of news as-run information to continuity control systems such as Snell's Morpheus.
See Mosart Medialab at IBC2012 Stand 5.C26.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox