Mosart Medialab to showcase Newscast Automation 3.0 at IBC2012

Mosart Medialab will highlight a variety of new features for Newscast Automation 3.0 at IBC2012 in Amsterdam, Sept. 7-11.

Among the latest enhancements are interfaces with Harris Nexio and Grass Valley K2 video servers; Calrec and Stagetec audio mixers; Casper, Xpression and Pixel Power graphics; and Brainstorm virtual studio and Camerobot systems.

Mosart open-systems compatibility also is being extended with new support for Octopus and Annova's OpenMedia in addition to ENPS, iNEWS, Dalet News and NorCom.

This year, Mosart launched a virtual audio fader panel that gives the director and production staff more control and a better overview of audio faders and levels.

Content repurposing/reuse and media asset management (MAM) integration are enhanced with the Mosart delivery of news as-run information to continuity control systems such as Snell's Morpheus.

