Media Bureau chief to address ATSC Annual Meeting

William Lake, chief of the FCC Media Bureau, will deliver the opening keynote at the 2013 ATSC Annual Meeting, May 9, at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.

The day-long program will examine key topics impacting broadcasters, including Mobile DTV, ATSC 2.0, smart TVs, second-screen applications and a broadcaster panel on ATSC 3.0.



Panel discussions will include: