Media Bureau chief to address ATSC Annual Meeting
William Lake, chief of the FCC Media Bureau, will deliver the opening keynote at the 2013 ATSC Annual Meeting, May 9, at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.
The day-long program will examine key topics impacting broadcasters, including Mobile DTV, ATSC 2.0, smart TVs, second-screen applications and a broadcaster panel on ATSC 3.0.
Panel discussions will include:
- Mobile DTV: Where are we? Where are we going? Panelists include Salil Dalvi, Dyle; Sam Matheny, Mobile 500; Jay Adrick, MEAS-IT; Dave Arland, moderator.
- 2.0 Smart TVs and Second Screen: Overview by Rich Chernock, chair ATSC, TG1, and Dave Siegler, Chair 2.0 IT; Panel Discussion: Jon Dakss, NBC Universal; Roger Keating, Hearst; Sandhi Kozsuch, Cox Media; Tim Alessi, LG; Todd Erdley, Videon Central; Gary Arlen, moderator.
- ATSC 3.0, Jim Kutzner, PBS. Panelists include Mark Aitken, Sinclair Broadcast Group; Brett Jenkins, Lin Media; Jimmy Goodmon, Capitol Broadcasting; John McCoskey, PBS; Myra Moore, moderator.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox