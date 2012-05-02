Matrox releases support for Final Cut Pro X 10.0.4
Matrox Video Products Group has released a software update for the entire range of Matrox MXO2™ I/O devices and the Matrox Mojito™ MAX™ card that finalizes broadcast monitoring support with Apple's Final Cut Pro® X 10.0.4 update.
Broadcast monitoring in Final Cut Pro X 10.0.4 allows video and audio output to a variety of external monitors and other equipment using the SDI, HDMI, or analog video outputs from Matrox products. Other important features of Matrox I/O solutions for Final Cut Pro X editors include 10-bit hardware scaling, inexpensive HD monitoring with the exclusive Matrox HDMI Calibration Utility, and 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound monitoring using professional connections.
