Mariner xVu reaches 7 million devices under management

Mariner announced a major milestone in the growth of its flagship product. Mariner xVu is now monitoring more than 7 million devices.

Mariner xVu has been supporting the Microsoft Mediaroom environment since 2009 and has recently announced support for the new functionality in Microsoft Mediaroom client 2.2. Other ecosystems supported include Cisco Videoscape, Viaccess-Orca (RiGHTv and Compass) and Minerva iTVFusion.

The system currently monitors three of the top five service providers in North America. According to findings from Point Topic and the Broadband Forum, the number of IPTV subscribers grew by 3.8 million globally in Q1 of 2012, ranking as one of the biggest quarters ever for IPTV growth. Mariner has increased the number of devices monitored by that number in the same time period, demonstrating that it can keep pace with the rate of growth of the IPTV industry and the unrelenting need to monitor subscriber QoE. Additionally, the rapid adoption of IPTV is further substantiated by research numbers — provided by Digital TV Research — that predict global IPTV subscribers will triple by 2017.

More information about Mariner and the company's products can be found at www.marinerpartners.com.