Maidstone Studios completes major HD upgrades with Miranda

Maidstone Studios, a large independent TV studio complex in the UK ...,, has installed Miranda routers, control, multiviewers and cross-conversion technology as part of a major HD upgrade.

Included in the package were two NVISION 8140 hybrid routers, dual NVISION 9000 control systems, two sets of Densité 3 frames populated with multiple Miranda Kaleido-Modular multiviewer cards, and the XVP-3901 3Gbps/HD/SD up, down and cross-conversion platform.

The Miranda products were installed in two of Maidstone’s five studios within nine days of the order, which included a tight, three-week timeframe to complete the overall upgrade. Three days after the install, a Maidstone client was actively using the new system to record a pilot program.