LYNX Technik to unveil new yellobrik interfaces at IBC2013

LYNX Technik will expand its yellobrik fiber transport solutions with three new analog sync/video fiber interfaces to be launched at IBC2013 in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17.



The new OTX 1712 transmitter and ORX 1702 receiver enhance the portfolio of yellobrik solutions for fiber transport, which includes 3G/HD/SD SDI video, Ethernet, serial RS232/422 and L-Band solutions.





The new analog sync/video fiber interfaces can be used to transmit a studio reference whether it's black burst, bi-level or tri level analog sync over long distances (up to 6.2mi). Advanced A/D and D/A conversion maintain a high degree of stability for the analog sync signal.

This transmission solution is well suited for studio reference distribution over long distances between remote installations. The OTX 1712 and ORX 1702 transmission solution negates the need for video frame synchronization between locations. The modules can also be used for analog composite video (NTSC or PAL) providing broadcast quality conversion with a stable burst phase.



The OTX 1742 version is CWDM compatible with 18 wavelength selections for use in multiplexed fiber installations. The CWDM yellobrik has an extended transmission range of 24.8mi, and high power versions for up to 49.6mi are also available.



Each module offers three physical fiber connection options: LC, SC or ST single-mode fiber. A multimode version with LC connector is also available supporting a maximum distance of 984ft.



