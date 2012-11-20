Light Illusion releases SpaceMatch DCM

UK-based color management specialist Light Illusion has released SpaceMatch DCM, a new software application to guarantee color matching of PC displays, avoiding the problematic issues associated with the use of ICC Profiles within the film and TV arena.

Prime applications for SpaceMatch DCM are to match all VFX PC displays throughout a facility, without using ICC profiles so allowing all graphics programs to operate without any unwanted color issues, and for the matching on-set or production laptops, allowing footage to be reviewed as close as possible to the desired final look.

Linux and Mac versions of SpaceMatch DCM will follow close on the heels of this first Windows release, and a Command Line capability within the application ensures the correct calibration LUT is always activated whenever the PC is started up.

SpaceMatch DCM is a partner system to LightSpace CMS, a high-end display calibration system for the film and TV industry.

Using ICC profiles for PC display calibration is fraught with problems when used within the film and TV industry as many graphics programs attempt to use any ICC-based display calibration as part of their internal image color management. This is causes the final exported image to suffer unwanted color changes.

SpaceMatch DCM avoids these problems by directly controlling the display's calibration via the PC graphics card, without the PC's operating system knowing anything about the applied color management.

LightSpace CMS is used to perform the display profiling and generate the required calibration LUT, with SpaceMatch DCM then applying the generated LUT to the display via the graphics card. Multiple LUTs can be quickly switched between to allow different looks or calibrations to be dynamically compared, or turned off completely on demand. Multiple desktop displays can be controlled individually as required.