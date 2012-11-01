Integrated Microwave Technologies introduces handheld HD receiver

Integrated Microwave Technologies, a business unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, recently introduced its RF Central Direct VU handheld HD receiver at IBC 2012 (Hall 1, Stand D40).

The receiver displays COFDM video transmissions using a built-in internal 9in 16:9 screen. The high-resolution LCD screen also features an easy-to-use, menu-driven interface.

The Direct VU HD can also send video over Ethernet to remote software or hardware decoders. This allows multiple remote viewers to monitor the same video simultaneously. An SDI output enables the user to view the incoming video on an external monitor if needed.

For advanced functions such as changing frequency plans, AES decryption keys or unit naming, an easy-to-use administration software package is supplied.