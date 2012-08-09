Inmarsat Highlighting New Broadcast Technologies at IBC

Broadcasters are already using Inmarsat BGAN service to feed stories from remote locations. Inmarsat will be showing this service and more at IBC 2012. Last week Inmarsat announced it would Unveil Broadcast Technology Roadmap at IBC, Sept. 6-11 in Amsterdam.

Inmarsat's Media Business lead Martin Turner will reveal Inmarsat's technology roadmap for “backpack broadcasting.”

Some of the new services to be launched next year include higher speed streaming on BGAN and a new global Ka-band service called “Global Xpress” that is supposed to offer “unprecedented satellite broadband coverage and flexibility.”

“We are witnessing the great democratization of the media,” said Turner. “With smartphones making up 30 percent of all the phones shipped last year, many people have more technology in their pocket than most journalists had just a decade ago. Combined with social media and the 24-hour news cycle, the result has been a revolution in the news industry. Inmarsat is providing the technology broadcasters need to meet the challenges of this new world and deliver a constant, real-time stream of added-value content,”

Drew Brandy, VP of the Industry business unit at Inmarsat also offered his comments. “We have listened to our customers to understand how their needs are changing and we are updating our portfolio to help broadcasters meet these new challenges,” said Brandy. “We are using IBC as the launch pad for our new strategy to deliver breakthrough solutions for the broadcast industry.”

Inmarsat will be in Stand 2.C28