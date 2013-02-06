IMT to showcase Nucomm and RF Central camera transmitters at CABSAT 2013

Integrated Microwave Technologies will showcase its digital microwave video systems for portable and fixed-link applications from its Nucomm and RF Central brands at CABSAT 2013, March 12-14, in Dubai.

The company will demo its RF Central 2GHz microLite HD transmitter. The camera-mountable HD transmitter features SD/HD encoding in a miniature transmit solution package within a single unit.

The microLite HD covers from 1.9GHz to 2.5GHz and delivers up to 200mW from a package of less than 12cu in. Designed for a new generation of HD (SDI)-capable compact cameras, the transmitter supports video and embedded audio transmission.

IMT also will showcase its Nucomm brand CamPac2 Plus HD/SD COFDM microwave transmitter. Intended for wireless camera applications, such as sports coverage and electronic newsgathering (ENG), the CamPac2 Plus offers MPEG-4 encoding/decoding, HD support and low power consumption. The CamPac2 Plus HD/SD COFDM microwave transmitter is available in licensed bands, along with other bands upon request.