ILS Successfully Launches Sirius FM-6 Satellite

International Launch Services successfully carried the Sirius FM-6 satellite into orbit on an ILS Proton Breeze M launch vehicle. It was launched from Pad 39 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 18:00 GMT on Oct. 25.



Sirius FM-6 uses an X-band uplink and an S-band downlink to deliver digital audio radio service. It has approximately 20 kW end-of-life power and an anticipated service life of 15 years. The SSL-built device is one of the most powerful satellites built today. It will be located at 116.5 degrees west longitude.



“For over a decade, SiriusXM has entrusted ILS Proton to deliver their satellites into orbit,” said Phil Slack, president of ILS. “It is a tremendous honor for ILS to have been a part of the satellite radio industry since 2000, with the launch of SiriusXM’s first generation fleet on ILS Proton within a 5 month period. Thank you to all of the teams that made this successful launch possible, including SiriusXM, SSL, Khrunichev, and ILS.” This was the sixth satellite launched by ILS Proton for SiriusXM and the 27th SSL 1300 satellite launched.



From ILS press release ILS Proton Successfully Launches the Sirius FM-6 Satellite for Sirius XM Radio.