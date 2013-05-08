Harmonic unveils predefined transcoding presets for ProMedia Carbon transcoder

Harmonic has introduced predefined transcoding presets for its ProMedia Carbon file-based transcoder that efficiently transform video and audio content into media formats optimized for Netflix.

Powered by Harmonic's Rhozet technology, ProMedia Carbon facilitates the conversion of media content into a massive array of acquisition, editing, broadcast, Web and mobile formats.

The predefined transcoding presets designed specifically for Netflix include SD/HD and MPEG-2 I-Frame video formats at various frame rates, as well as stereo and 5.1 surround sound audio.

The ProMedia Carbon also handles a variety of critical operations, including PAL/NTSC conversion, logo insertion, color space conversion, color correction and closed-captions extraction.

Through an easy-to-use interface or API, operators have control over every aspect of the transcoding process. Content providers also have the flexibility to deploy ProMedia Carbon as a standalone application or as part of a scalable, multi-node, fully automated transcoding farm under the control of the Harmonic WFS file-based workflow engine.