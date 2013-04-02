Hannay Reels to showcase cable reels at NAB Show

Hannay Reels will feature its line of cable reels designed for professional audio/visual applications at the 2013 NAB Show.

Hannay Reels will exhibit AV Series portable cable storage reels for broadcast, pro audio and communications applications. Constructed from steel and aluminum, these models are stackable, with frame clips and side-mounted connector panels. Reels are coated with a black non-reflective matte finish and offer optional heavy-duty caster wheel for greater accessibility.

Hannay Reels will showcase the AVD Series, which is equipped with slotted divider discs in spool to provide access to both cable connector ends and 2in wide storage space for short cable; the AVC Series, which includes cam-lock drag brake and a Velcro cable keeper; and the AVX Series, a durable tray provided for storage of stage box units.

See Hannay Reels at 2013 NAB Show booth C6143.