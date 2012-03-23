Haivision's KulaByte and HyperStream used to stream SXSW to global audience

Haivision Network Video has announced that its KulaByte™ Traveler live Internet encoder, supported by the company's HyperStream™ cloud transcoding service, is powering multiscreen worldwide video delivery of performances from South by Southwest (SXSW).

The Haivision solution enables live streaming of National Public Radio's "South by Southwest: Live From Austin" music showcase, including three days of music at Stubbs and the Parish, as well as Bruce Springsteen's SXSW keynote. During SXSW, Haivision's KulaByte technology also will power live concerts from the Fader Fort available at www.fuse.tv, and music from Music Fog.

For the NPR music showcase, Haivision's KulaByte and HyperStream technology is transcoding each HD feed from the ground into two stream types at eight different stream bit rates. In creating the different bit rate streams, the HyperStream cloud-based transcoder allows video production teams to use each event venue's limited Internet connectivity to stream at multiple bit rates to all viewer devices while maximizing video quality. This approach preserves the visual value of content while eliminating the cost and hassle associated with special Internet provisioning or bringing a satellite uplink truck on site.

