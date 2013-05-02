Haivision powers live streaming video of International Ballet Festival

Haivision is partnering with Canada’s National Ballet School (NBS) and the Global Campus Network at Ryerson University to provide live video streaming for the performances of the original work entitled “Stream” at the Assemblée Internationale 2013 (AI 13), to be held in Toronto, Canada, on May 3 and 4.

A week-long international festival hosted by Canada’s National Ballet School (NBS), AI 13 is taking place from April 28 to May 4 in Toronto. It brings together students and artistic staff from eleven countries and eighteen international professional ballet schools (including The Juilliard School, Cuba’s National Ballet School, Paris Opera Ballet School and the San Francisco Ballet School) for intensive classes, performances, forums, and professional development.

The festival includes four public performances, culminating with two performances that incorporate live video streaming of dance students from the Dutch National Ballet Academy, Amsterdam and AI 13 students in Toronto. The performance, created by NBS choreographer Shaun Amyot, in collaboration with Amsterdam-based choreographer, Michael Schumacher, is a new work titled Stream. Performed by a blended cast of AI 13 students present in Toronto and joined virtually through the live video streaming of dancers from the Dutch National Ballet Academy in Amsterdam, Amyot and Schumacher’s work explores the use of new technologies in dance.

The Global Campus Network is coordinating the event technology and is using Haivision’s Mako, a high-performance, low-latency video codec technology designed for interactive communications, to bidirectionally stream live video and audio of dancers on location at the Dutch National Ballet Academy onto onstage screens in Toronto. In addition, Haivision’s KulaByte Internet encoder/transcoder technology, is being used to stream these live events to Internet audiences on the AI 13 website on May 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST and May 4 from noon to 2 p.m. EST.

To watch Stream performances online, visit Assemblée Internationale at www.nbs-enb.ca/ai13/.

More information about Haivision is available at www.haivision.com.