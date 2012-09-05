Guntermann & Drunck shows new KVM switches at IBC

Guntermann & Drunck will launch ControlCenter-Digital, a new KVM matrix switch at IBC 2012. The modular system supports CAT or fiber or both. The switch has up to 288 ports (with 160 and 80 versions in preparation) that can be cascaded in up to 3 levels. The dynamic ports can be used as input or output.

The switch supports diverse signals including HD video, USB and PS/2 keyboard and mouse, audio, USB 2.0 transparent and RS-232.

G & D will also show the compact DVICenter KVM matrix and a new DisplayPort switch, DisplayPortMUX.