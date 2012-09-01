Groups aim to reduce satellite interference at IBC2012

IBC2012, which opens today in Amsterdam, will host several meetings and serve as the springboard for multiple initiatives aimed at reducing of preventing satellite interference.

The Satellite Interference Reduction Group (IRG) and Global VSAT Forum (GVF) will lead the efforts.

“We have made a number of great advancements in the fight against interference; however, more work still needs to be done and we need to involve the entire industry,” said David Hartshorn, secretary general, GVF. “These meetings will help us determine the next steps and communicate those to the industry.”

IRG and GVF today are organizing a Eutelsat-sponsored meeting to discuss value-added services that may be enabled by the Space Data Association. The meeting will be hosted in the Holiday Inn, Amsterdam from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

IRG and GVF also will be talking on a satellite interference panel, hosted by Newtec on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. in room D203, RAI Elicium Building.

On Tuesday, Sept. 11, IRG and GVF are organizing an SES-sponsored Interference Prevention Summit in RAI Hall 1, Balcony Suite: BM10/BM11.

IRG will also be hosting a series of workshops to discuss interference.

“We believe the workshops will give people an additional channel to come and talk to us and find out more about how they can prevent interference,”said Martin Coleman, executive director, the Satellite Interference Reduction Group.