Griffin Communications adds P2 HD cameras for HD ENG launch at KWTV

Griffin Communications, an Oklahoma-based multimedia company reaching more than 90 percent of households in the state, has acquired 16 Panasonic AG-HPX370 P2 HD shoulder-mount and five AG-HPX250 P2 HD handheld cameras for ENG, sports and promotions for CBS affiliate KWTV in Oklahoma City.

This mirrors a prior camera acquisition for CBS affiliate KOTV in Tulsa, OK. Both included 18 AJ-PCD30 three-slot P2 memory drives and multiple P2 cards.

KOTV has been shooting news in HD since January, opting for the camcorders’ high-quality, bandwidth-friendly AVC-Intra 50 format. KWTV is slated to be up and running with HD ENG by the end of the month. KOTV (which shares some news programming with Griffin’s Tulsa-based CW affiliate KQCW) shoots 38 hours of news weekly, and KWTV shoots 40 hours weekly.

Steve Schroeder, Griffin’s statewide director of News Operations, said the rationale for both purchases was a planned upgrade to HD news acquisition. Previously, the stations had been shooting news with assorted P2 camcorders, including AJ-HPX2000 P2 HD shoulder-mounts, and AG-HVX200 and AG-HPX170 P2 HD handhelds.

“The HPX370 represents an ideal blend of superior HD performance with cost-effectiveness,” said Schroeder, “and we find that the HPX250s, small and light, are perfect for our ‘one-man-band’ photographers.”

Schroeder noted that KOTV has outfitted its HPX370s with Fujinon lenses for day-to-day news operations, as will KWTV. Both stations edit and play-out to air on Avid systems.