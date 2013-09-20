GigaContent and Nevion to Build New National Contribution Network for TV2 in Denmark

TV content services supplier GigaContent and media transport specialist Nevion have been commissioned by broadcaster TV2 to build a new national IP contribution network within Denmark to replace its existing proprietary infrastructure. Due for completion in early December 2013, the network will link TV2’s main studios, as well as connecting its eight regional bases located throughout the country.

The new contribution network will be used for all television content within Denmark, including sports, and will run over the Global Connect backbone with four uncompressed HD-over-10GB IP pipes for TV2’s main studios, and JPEG 2000-over-Gigabit-Ethernet for the regions. QoS will be secured by a redundant (dual) path with packet switching. Nevion will also provide the switching and signal processing in the Exchange Centre in Copenhagen between the uncompressed services and the JPEG 2000-compressed services for TV2’s regional offices.

Nevion's VideoIPath connection manager will be used to manage the monitoring of the network and services in GigaContent’s network operations centre and all TV2’s facilities, ensuring SLA targets are met and the quality of experience for viewers is ensured. The self-service commissioning of contribution connections will run on GigaContent’s GigaBooking online booking platform.

At IBC2013, Nevion is showing its latest innovations in managed IP media services including increased monitoring capabilities to support IP networking