Germany’s ZDF employs Allegro DVT encoders, transcoders for multiscreen London Games coverage

Public-service German television broadcaster ZDF deployed a significant multiscreen delivery infrastructure based on technology from Allegro DVT for its coverage of the London Games.

The system, based on AL1000 and AL2000 multiscreen encoders and transcoders, was integrated by international systems integrator Divitel. The infrastructure was used to cover the Games in HLS and Flash formats for mobile and Web delivery. Eighteen Allegro DVT appliances were used and enabled with Akamai publication, hot-sparing, network teaming and SNMPautomation, to ensure the gold medal for robustness and flexibility.



