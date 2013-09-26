FiOS launches nine channels for mobile broadband anywhere, including local TV stations

Verizon’s FiOS is now allowing subscribers of its fiber-optic-based TV service to use their mobile tablets and smartphones anywhere they travel, via the Internet. Previously, Verizon FiOS customers who wanted to watch TV on a smartphone or tablet were limited to their home wireless network. It’s “TV Everywhere”, in the truest sense.

The company is now streaming nine channels of programming, plus local television content in some major local markets. More channels will be added over time.

Verizon’s initial rollout of remote channels includes BBC America, BBC World News, EPIX, NFL Network (tablet only) including “Thursday Night Football,” Tennis Channel and networks from Scripps Networks Interactive including Food Network and Travel Channel.

In addition, FiOS customers in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., can use their tablets and mobile phones to also watch local news and weather on the local affiliates of ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and Spanish-language channels such as UniMas and Univision.

Support for FiOS live viewing comes in the form of a newly updated iOS app, FiOS Mobile, which is now available for both Apple’s iPad and iPhone as well as within newly launched Android and Kindle Fire applications. Users need an Internet connection and their Verizon FiOS password to watch live TV away from the home.

An app for Apple’s iPad was introduced last November. It offered subscribers 75 channels of live television, but it had to be connected to the home’s Wi-Fi network to work. All that original functionality will apparently continue to work.

FiOS TV offers a broad collection of programming on TV, with more than 520 all-digital channels including up to 142 HD channels and 19,000 monthly video-on-demand titles. FiOS also provides interactive services including an interactive media guide; social networking, news and entertainment widgets; and remote DVR management via broadband or cell phone.