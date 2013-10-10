Evertz launches EXE video switching platform

Evertz Technologies has announced the launch of Evertz EXE Video Service Routing Platform. Featuring more than 46Tb/s of switching capacity (23Tb/s full duplex, supporting 2304 10GigE ports or 192 100GigE ports) per single chassis, the Evertz EXE is a powerful modern SDN switching platform.

With over 1700 SDN packet video switch fabrics installed and in operation amongst the worlds’ largest sports, movie and prime time content creators, Evertz has the experience and understands the performance requirements needed to deliver robust systems for broadcasters and those looking to host broadcast operations as a service.

With Evertz SDVN Triple-play handling which includes MAGNUM (Route and Traffic Engineering Management), VLPRO (NMS OSS), and Mediator (Network Function Automation); broadcasters, datacenter IAAS owners and service providers can unleash the true potential of 10GigE /100GigE IP-Ethernet for Video.

Content creators, broadcasters and IAAS data center operators wishing to host network virtualized video functions now and in the future, are able to make the right long-term investment decision today for an emerging shift to 4K-8K/60 live production. The EXE-VSR40 provides the bandwidth and context aware switching required to take advantage of massive Ethernet bandwidth and connectivity without necessarily requiring compression.

The EXE-VSR40 supports both video-centric line interface modules and more data-centric 10GigE, 60GigE and 100GigE interfaces.