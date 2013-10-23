Elemental to stream Osaka marathon in 4K

K-Opticom Corporation, a Japanese telco, will use Elemental video processing for the country’s first live 4K Ultra HD HEVC (H.265/HEVC) transmission. Elemental Live systems will power real-time video streaming of the Osaka Marathon on Oct. 27 in a K-Opticom-designed trial workflow.

“With resolution four times that of HD, demand for 4K content on high-quality, large-format screens is increasing,” said Takao Fujino, president of K-Opticom. “The advanced K-OPT optical fiber network combined with the power and flexibility of Elemental’s software-based architecture is vital to meeting this demand and to enabling this unprecedented experimental transmission.”

The Japanese telco is using Elemental Live systems to provide HEVC encoding of 4K/59.94p material acquired from Sony PMW-F55 CineAlta 4K cameras located at the midpoint and finish line of the racecourse. Each camera will be equipped with an AJA Ki-Pro Quad, which will send source content to Elemental systems via live 3G-SDI interfaces.

Elemental video processing systems will encode live content into real-time HEVC at 4Kp30 and stream the video over K-OPT optical fiber networks to an NTT Docomo decoder with final rendering on an 84in Sony 4K Bravia TV. The public will be able to view the 4K live coverage of the marathon in a special K-OPT exhibit located at the International Exhibition Center Building 2 in Osaka.