Digigram moves fast into the IP video arena at ISE 2012

Digigram introduced the AQILIM *FIT and AQILIM *SERV/FIT all-IP video software for IPTV, webTV and mobile operators at ISE 2012.

The compact devices offer software encoding, transcoding, transrating and 1TB of HDD storage.

AQILIM devices are able to handle either SD (AQILIM *FIT) or HD/SD (AQILIM *SERV/FIT) operations and also support numerous custom streaming formats (e.g. Flash RTMP, Apple HLS for iPhone and other Apple devices, and Windows Media). They also support multiple resolutions for specific applications such as HD or SD for IPTV, SQCIF for WebTV.

Equally important when dealing with IP streams, the devices are able to stream to multiple destination points in UDP or RTP network protocols while using multiple network streaming methods such as Multicast, Unicast or Unicast Multipoint. They provide concurrent streaming over the Internet for up to 10 different IP addresses.

All these features are easily managed and monitored either via the local HMI front panel or remotely from any web-enabled PC (or even through an XML API).