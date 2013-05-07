Decontis releases new version of mobile TV monitoring system

Decontis released a new version of its atscSAM mobile TV monitoring system, which provides in-depth analysis on all technical layers, including RF, MPEG, IP and M/H/MPE, as well as 24/7 SNMP-based monitoring and visual monitoring on all technical layers.

The update offers significant new features including new RF measurements, new support of ClearQAM (cable TV) and new support for SCTE-20 closed captions.