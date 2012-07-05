TAB (Texas Association of Broadcasters) 2012 Annual Convention & Trade Show

Date: Aug. 8-9, 2012

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin, TX

For more information visit www.tab.org.

IBC 2012

Date: Sept. 7-11, 2012

Location: RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands

For more information visit www.ibc.org.

2012 Media Law Conference

Date: Sept. 12-14

Location: Reston, VA

This year’s conference, organized by NAB, the Media Law Resource Center and the Newspaper Association of America, will focus on a variety of topics, including libel, privacy, intellectual property, newsgathering, advertising, FCC regulations, digital technology, constitutional law and international issues.

For more information visit https://mlrc2012.com/.

NAB Small Market Group Roundtable

Date: Sept. 13

Location: Nashville, TN

An invitation-only event for broadcast owners and executives.

For more information visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2273.

NAB Small Market Television Exchange

Date: Sept. 13-15

A conference specifically designed for small market group executives and TV broadcasters in DMAs 75+.

For more information visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.

CCBE (Central Canada Broadcast Engineers) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: Sept. 20-23

Location: Horseshoe Valley Resort & Conference Center, Barrie, Ontario

For more information visit www.ccbe.ca.

SBE 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo & SBE National Meeting

Date: Oct. 11, 2012

Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY

For more information visit www.sbe22.org.

ABA (Alaska Broadcasters Association) Convention

Date: Nov. 8-9

Location: Anchorage Marriot Hotel, Anchorage, AK

For more information visit www.alaskabroadcasters.org.

NAB Futures

Date: Nov. 11-13

Location: Laguna Beach, CA

An NAB conference focused on business issues. This members-only conference focuses on future developments that may impact near-term business.

For more information visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.

WABE (Western Association of Broadcast Engineers) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: Nov. 18-20

Location: Hyatt Regency Hotel, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

For more information visit www.wabe.ca.