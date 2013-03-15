Crystal Solutions to highlight Spectrum Monitoring, Recording system at Satellite 2013

Crystal Solutions will showcase its Spectrum Monitoring and Recording solution (SMR), which allows users to monitor their entire spectrum around the clock with a few, or even one spectrum analyzer, at Satellite 2013, March 19-21 in Washington, D.C.

Easy-to-use and flexible, Crystal Solutions SMR enables users to identify instances of satellite interference quickly and efficiently to develop mitigation plans. Crystal Solutions SMR is designed for operators and broadcasters who simply cannot afford effective, continuous monitoring.

See Crystal Solutions at Satellite 2013 booth 3080.