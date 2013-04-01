Cowles enters long-term agreement with LiveU

LiveU has inked a long-term agreement with Cowles Company to power the company’s ENG operations with its live, video-over-cellular transmission technology. LiveU’s flagship LU70 backpack solution will be deployed at 10 television stations in California and Washington.

Cowles’ KHQ-TV, the NBC affiliate in Spokane, began using LiveU a little over a year ago, giving it the ability to transmit live from places no one else in the market could. In addition to using this cutting-edge technology for weather, sports and post-game coverage, the station has dubbed morning show talent Matt Rogers the "LiveU Powered Action Cam" as he takes suggestions from viewers on where he should broadcast from. One unique example the station successfully aired was having Matt live on-air while dog-sledding.

The stellar results that KHQ-TV experienced relying on LiveU as a high-quality ENG tool led the other stations in the group to add LiveU technology to their newsrooms.

LiveU’s flagship LU70 product is the industry’s first bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency, up to 1080 HD video and sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience.