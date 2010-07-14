Costa Rican broadcaster enhances election results reporting with Chyron graphics
Costa Rican TV broadcaster Teletica used Chyron’s HyperX graphics systems with Lyric PRO for coverage of its presidential and local elections.
Chyron’s HyperX on-air graphics system combines Lyric PRO motion graphics features with a video graphics processor capable of simultaneously manipulating dozens of 3D layers of text, logos, textures and movie objects in real time.
Using the new Chyron Power Charts plug-in, Teletica dynamically generated 3D line, pie and bar charts from real-time data used to display the election results. Using Lyric PRO, touch-screen messages also were created for the live broadcast.
