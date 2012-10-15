Cinegy launches Cinegy Multiviewer 9.2

Cinegy has launched Cinegy Multiviewer 9.2. The multiviewer enables users to monitor streams from satellites, camera feeds, playout devices and other sources simultaneously. It features a robust alert system for signal problems as well as meters for audio and VU analysis. The unit works using ordinary Ethernet and does not need any special hardware to run; a standard PC or workstation will do.

Cinegy Multiviewer features a customizable interface, making it easy to manage. Multiple SD and HD sources can be displayed in windows — adjustable for size, position and resolution — on a single display, or multiple displays, allowing users to monitor as many channels as they need.

The multi-monitor display shows the channel name, audio level indicators and real-time video preview playing the incoming video in real time. In addition, the singal availability indicators check for signal presence of the RTP signal, the video stream and audio channels. If any signal is lost, the corresponding indicator starts blinking, and an alert is sent.