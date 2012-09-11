CBC deploys Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has chosen to further expand its newsgathering capabilities by deploying the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App to 100 of its national and international field reporters. The LIVE+ Mobile App integrates seamlessly with the CBC’s current fleet of LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters and LIVE+ Broadcast Servers that are being used for regional and national news coverage.

CBC recently undertook an initiative to increase media acquisition across all of its distribution platforms. As a result of this initiative, CBC will be using the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App installed on Apple iOS devices to generate live news content throughout the organization.

The Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App gives broadcasters the ability to transmit high-quality live or recorded video from an iPhone or iPad. Using the same award-winning, patent-pending bonded transmission technology as Dejero’s flagship product, the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, the LIVE+ Mobile App allows reporters to set up anywhere in seconds and transmit live from a consumer device. An industry first, the App aggregates bandwidth from both the WiFi and cellular connections of the device, resulting in a higher quality live video transmission with lower latency than a single connection would provide. The LIVE+ Mobile App can transmit live or recorded video using both the front and back cameras of the device during a single broadcast, enabling reporters to create a complete breaking news story without the need for a camera operator or extra equipment.