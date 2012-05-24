Calrec's Artemis and Hydra2 chosen for MIRA Mobile's new production truck

Calrec's Artemis Beam audio console has been chosen by outdoor broadcasting giant MIRA Mobile Television for its newest truck, M12HD.

The combination of the highly configurable Artemis Beam console and the scalable audio networking and resource sharing capabilities of Calrec's Hydra2 platform has allowed MIRA Mobile to build its most flexible production truck yet.

M12HD, the seventh in MIRA's HD fleet of 53-foot expanding trailers, is scheduled to come into service in June. This fall, M12HD will become the primary A Level truck for the Pac-12 Networks, covering the network's marquee college football and basketball match-ups.

The Hydra2 system is designed to provide seamless, scalable audio networking and resource sharing. In previous units, Duncan explained, the input and output architecture was bound to the console, but the Hydra2 unit can be placed anywhere inside or outside the truck — for example in a B unit, in a separate installation, or in a second linked truck. "The massive routing capability that is part and parcel of the system offers enormous flexibility, and as a result we've changed our design philosophy by making the console the center of the truck's audio infrastructure."

The 64-fader Artemis Beam console provides a highly configurable environment that MIRA Mobile's operators can set up easily to suit their own preferences, using settings stored on a USB stick. Settings can include control surface preferences and customized routing, so that operators can instantly configure much of the truck's patching just by loading their settings into the console.