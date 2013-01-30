BTX Technologies opens fiber-optics lab

BTX Technologies recently announced it has opened a new fiber-optics lab in its headquarters in metro New York. The company has also been designated by Neutrik, the leading manufacturer of audio connectors and receptacles, as a Certified Assembler fiber house for its opticalCON line of fiber-optic connection systems. BTX's new fiber capabilities complement its long list of copper assembly and custom plate and panel solutions.

BTX opened its state-of-the-art fiber lab earlier this month. The fiber lab includes automated termination and test equipment and is staffed by a team of talented technicians.

Neutrik's opticalCON line is based on standard optical LC-Duplex connections and features rugged-body, high-performance fiber contacts and a unique shutter design to protect against dust and dirt. This group of products provides maximum reliability with fiber-optic system uptime and, as a result, has gained wide acceptance in the pro audio and broadcast industries. Assemblies made with opticalCON can only be sold through Certified Assembler fiber houses, such as BTX, that have completed the required training process.

BTX carries fiber products from many vendors, including AFL, Atlona, Belden, Gefen, Kramer, OCC, RDL, TE Connectivity and Telecast.