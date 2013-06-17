Asia Broadcast Satellite selects Pebble Beach Marina automation

Pebble Beach Systems has secured a contract to supply its Marina automation solution to major Asia-Pacific satellite operator and service provider, Asia Broadcast Satellite (ABS).

ABS is one of the fastest growing satellite operators globally, and currently hosts over 200 channels, making it one of the largest service providers in the Asia Pacific region. ABS offers a complete range of tailored solutions including broadcasting, cellular backhaul, VSAT and Internet backbone services with diverse IP transit through its Asian, African, European and the Middle East internet gateways. ABS’ satellite fleet includes four satellites (ABS-1, ABS-1A, ABS-3 and ABS-7) with its fifth satellite (ABS-2) scheduled to launch 2H 2013. The ABS-2 satellite will be located in geostationary orbit at 75˚East. Fitted with up to 89 active C, Ku, and Ka-band transponders, it will provide optimized direct TV broadcast, multimedia applications, telecommunications and data transmission services for Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Russia/CIS countries.

ABS plans to expand its facility in the Subic Space Center, Subic Bay, Philippines, as a major broadcasting hub to support video customers both locally and regionally. Its client for this new project is one of the leading pay-TV operators across the region and worldwide. The decision to install Marina to control the playout of 7 of its channels was taken following a detailed evaluation by both parties.

The system is due to go live in the second half of 2013, and features the Marina system controlling Harmonic’s ChannelPort devices using its new enhanced functionality which was released at NAB earlier this year.