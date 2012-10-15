Arvato Systems to show compact and integrated MAM

Media companies and broadcasters need rapid and efficient access to media files in order to stay competitive and keep their businesses running smoothly. At CCW (booth #1158) arvato Systems will demonstrate how its file-based technology, which leverages highly efficient media data management tools, is easy to use, quick to implement, and integrates into all types of existing environments. Avamio is a compact MAM solution that supports up to 25 concurrent users. It’s targeted at many industries, including broadcasters, post-production companies, corporate media divisions, government departments, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities.

With a newly designed Web-based user interface for streamlined for media management, search, and video preview options, Avamio offers users multi format support for video, audio, and graphics; the ability easily upload and repurpose archived video material; fast file transfers controlled by users via the Web-GUI; optional Integration with editing systems like Apple Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere; and optional MOS Interface for integration of Newsroom Control Systems (NRCS) such as AP ENPS, Avid iNEWS, or ANNOVA OpenMedia.