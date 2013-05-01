Artel, Nevion demonstrate HD-SDI IP network interoperability

Artel Video Systems and Nevion, leaders in broadcast video and media transport, have announced the completion of interoperability testing demonstrating the compatibility of their equipment for transporting signals over IP networks. The successful test, carried out at the 2013 NAB Show, confirmed compliance to SMPTE ST 2022-6:2012, Transport of High Bit Rate Media Signals Over IP Networks, the standard for uncompressed video encapsulation over IP/Ethernet.

Tests included the interconnection of Artel Video Systems’ DigiLink and Nevion’s Ventura platforms that confirmed the ability to reconstruct each other’s IP encapsulated SMPTE 292M HD-SDI signal.

The successful interoperation demonstrates the continued effort by Artel, Nevion and other vendors to provide the market with standards-based products for transporting contribution-quality video across IP networks. This effort, along with the emergence of reliable national and international IP networks, has created a cost-effective, open architecture option for transporting real-time, uncompressed video over long distances.