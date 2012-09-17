Anton/Bauer selects new president

Anton/Bauer, a compay that provides batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the broadcast industry, recently announced that Dan Fitzpatrick has been appointed as the company’s new president.

Fitzpatrick spent 25 years in the healthcare industry focusing on technology. Previous positions include vice president of Sales and Marketing for Flo Healthcare, and Emerson company. During his tenure Flo Healthcare achieved significant revenue growth. Anton/Bauer, which has hired Fitzpatrick as a consultant in the past, is confident that Mr. Fitzpatrick’s experience and expertise will be applied to the benefit of its clients in the future.

Anton/Bauer was established in 1970. Its products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.