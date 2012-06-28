Anton/Bauer introduces new compact COFDM transmitter

Anton/Bauer has announced the availability of its new AB HDTX System, a compact 5.8GHz COFDM RF system offering the ability to transmit a robust HD signal over great distances, all the while being powered by Anton/Bauer batteries.

A collaboration between Anton/Bauer and Vitec Group sister company Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Anton/Bauer's AB HDTX System is a COFDM transmitter that utilizes the 5.8GHz frequency band allowing customers to operate without the need for an FCC license. The AB HDTX sends its signal directly to the AB HDRX dual-diversity receiver or the DirectVu handheld confidence monitor/receiver. The unit's size makes it ideal for reality-based, ENG/EFP and live event coverage.

The AB HDTX System has an RF output of 100mW and is capable of accepting a wide range of HD/SD video formats along with embedded audio from the HD SDI output on the camera. The use of MPEG-4 compression allows the signal to travel a half-mile in line of site applications. The system offers users the flexibility to be able to choose from 12 different channels in which to transmit to ensure the least amount of interference.