4HM set to release new products in Amsterdam

4HM’s newest product, a MADI monitor capable of monitoring 64 audio channels, will be on display at the IBC2012 Exhibition, which kicks off on September 7. As of today the name of this product and its full spec set have yet to be released. The company will also be demonstrating 4HM’s SAM64 SDI/AES to MADI interface, a device which can extract 16 audio channels at all four of the unit’s SDI inputs, for a maximum of 64 audio channels.

4HM’s complete product line, which includes the ASBO AES breakout box and the MA64, a MADI converter designed for broadcast and production applications, will be on display.