ZOO Digital Expands Deployment of Interra Systems’ BATON

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Content QC and monitoring technology provider Interra Systems has announced that ZOO Digital, a global provider of cloud software-based subtitling, dubbing, and media localization services, has expanded its deployment of Interra Systems' BATON automated QC solution.

BATON enables ZOO Digital to perform comprehensive quality and compliance checks on VOD content, resulting in faster and more efficient delivery of globalized media content for its customers in the TV and film industries, the company said.

"Given the recent explosion in video streaming, we are anticipating an increased workload from customers globally," said Andy Saldaña, vice president of media services and special projects at ZOO Digital. "As the volume of media content that we manage grows, Interra's BATON solution will enable us to address the QC needs of our customers swiftly. BATON expedites the creation of subtitles, audio dubbing, localized metadata, media compliance, and more, allowing our customers to reach new audiences and boost their revenues."

ZOO Digital has production facilities in the U.S., U.K., and Dubai. Being a software- and cloud-based solution, Interra Systems' BATON provides ZOO Digital with a highly scalable architecture that can easily be expanded as its QC needs grow. BATON supports a wide range of media formats and offers comprehensive quality checks, including extensive subtitles and closed-caption verification, audio language identification, PSE correction, and loudness detection and correction.

"ZOO Digital was an early adopter of BATON and continues to be a valued customer that understands the important role that automated QC plays in global media distribution," said Ashish Basu, executive vice president of worldwide sales and business development at Interra Systems. "With BATON powering its QC operations, ZOO Digital can ensure that the content being delivered by some of the biggest names in the media and entertainment industry always has exceptional quality."