Zixi SDVP to Support FreeCast OTT Delivery

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi has announced that it will be supplying FreeCast, a content discovery and management engine for streaming content, with its Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) for B2B distribution of live linear channels over IP networks.

Specifically, FreeCast will use SDVP for SelectTV, a service designed for bandwidth distributors and device manufacturers. SDVP helps with live video delivery for SelectTV clients, able to adjust to varying network conditions and using Forward Error Correction techniques for video transport over IP with minimal latency. SDVP also provides DTLS and AES encryption, allows for protected multicast transport and bandwidth efficiency.

FreeCast also uses Zixi’s ZEN Master control panel to manage and monitor streaming deployments, and configure and orchestrate live broadcast channels across protocols and the Zixi Enabled Network. It also allows for control of the edge, network and cloud with full telemetry visualization of network streams.

“Zixi is very proud to help FreeCast leverage IP infrastructure to cost-effectively distribute its live linear channels in broadcast-quality to MDUs (multi-dwelling units) across the U.S.,” said Paul Parente, senior director of Sales at Zixi. “SelectTV’s next gen solution for a la carte TV allows its customers to provide a quality viewing experience of thousands of live channels easily accessible via end-users’ personal devices, for a convenient entertainment offering that’s easy to implement wherever Wi-Fi is available.”