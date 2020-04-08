Zixi, Blackbird Team on Live Video Editing

WALTHAM, Mass. & LONDON—Zixi and Blackbird have announced a new partnership that will enable easy access to video content for the creation of clips to multiple devices.

Through this collaboration, Zixi’s Software-Defined Video Platform has been integrated with Blackbird’s fully-featured editor that can be accessed through a range of browsers. The new editing and publishing platform works in the cloud and can be deployed in Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud with live Zixi workflows. It also has the ability to insert branding, advertising and sponsored content for delivery to subscriber platforms.

The integrated SDVP provides ultra-low latency video delivery with the Zixi protocol, as well as transport, network and content quality analytics through Zixi Video Solutions stack. The virtual control plane ZEN Master, meanwhile, allows remote users to orchestrate, manage and monitor broadcast quality, low latency live video workflows from anywhere.

“The Blackbird Zixi integration allows for the real-time ingest of live video, and then lightning-fast video viewing, clipping, editing and immediate publishing for the realization of monetization,” said John Wastcoat, senior vice president, Alliances, at Zixi.

Zixi and Blackbird will demonstrate their joint offering April 29 at 11 a.m. ET as part of the Zixi Powered! virtual showcase.