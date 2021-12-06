Zero Density Announces Universal Control UI for Broadcasters

IZMIR, Turkey—Zero Density has unveiled RealityHub 1.2, a massive update to its production software that lets broadcasters manage everything from real-time graphics to robotic cameras all in one place with a web browser.

With the upgrade, users can integrate most on-set equipment, automation systems and external data sources to RealityHub straight out of the box, or simply leverage Zero Density’s open-source SDK to develop their own custom integrations, the company said.

“In a single application, RealityHub grants our users the ability to configure, compile, launch and playout projects, while providing time-saving ways to optimize their workflow,” reported Andrew Maloof, senior graphics system engineer at The Weather Channel. “Centralizing these tools into an intuitive, easily-accessible web interface changes the game for our artists, engineers and graphics operators.”

Whether it’s for interactive touchscreen applications or large video wall productions, RealityHub’s HTML5 interface can now also be used to access Unreal Engine thanks to RealityHub 1.2’s new Unreal Engine Vanilla support, Zero Density announced.

Combined with Reality Engine’s capabilities for virtual studio and broadcast graphics, the new RealityHub release will make it fast and easy for broadcasters to utilize Unreal Engine directly from the same platform they use to manage everything else in their studio.

“RealityHub was designed to help customers like The Weather Channel, Warner Media and Eurosport by bringing traditional standalone control systems into a web browser,” explained Kuban Altan, co-founder and vice president of R&D at Zero Density. “This lets teams manage entire broadcast setups without having to worry about long installation processes. With RealityHub 1.2’s Unreal Engine Vanilla support, we are now opening up to a future where RealityHub technology is more accessible than ever before, giving Unreal Engine creatives in broadcast, education, live events and any other industry the power to control every element of their production from a single hub.”

Other key benefits, according to Zero Density, include:

Stress-Free Teamwork — Promote collaboration with a web-based control interface that everyone can access on their tablet, laptop or desktop.

Real-Time Data Integration — Keep your audience in the loop by natively connecting to data sources that will automate the display of weather, election, sports or financial information — as well as keep updating in real time.

Native Integration with Broadcast Ecosystems — Integrate with Newsroom Control Systems such as Octopus with MOS or any proprietary protocol. REST API also allows users to integrate with automations and build third-party integrations.

Free Community Edition — Supported by Zero Density’s recent MegaGrant from Epic Games, the Community version of RealityHub is feature-complete, but only accessible to one user at a time.